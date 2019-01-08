Not Sara Ali Khan, but Kartik Aaryan is dating this new star kid!

bollywood

While Sara Ali Khan has professed her liking for Kartik Aaryan, the actor is reportedly dating Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

While 2018 has been the season of marriages for Bollywood stars, 2019 also seems to be the season of love. From reports of Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar tying the knot, another B-town love affair has come into the social light. According to a report in Filmfare, the newest chocolate boy in the town, Kartik Aaryan is apparently dating Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday. They were spotted dining together at a restaurant in Bandra. They were seen arriving together in the same car.

Confirming the news to the entertainment portal, a source revealed to them that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday is the newest couple on the block. The two share a great equation and hang out together. However, fans were under the impression that they might see Kartik and Sara Ali Khan as a fresh pair together in Bollywood. Alas, this news might come as a disappointment for Kartik and Sara's fans together.

Talking about Ananya Panday, she is quite a fashionista but nothing much is known about her, as we are yet to see her acting calibre. The star kid is making her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2, which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra. The film also features Tiger Shroff and newcomer Tara Sutaria.

