Kartik Aaryan's epic response to Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him!

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan had confessed on Koffee on Karan that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan bowled the entire nation with her Koffee with Karan debut, and gave some interesting answers. She also said that she would want to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aaryan. Well, it did not end there. In several other interviews too, Sara expressed her wish to date Kartik Aaryan, and has remained firm on it.

Recently, when Kartik Aaryan interacted with Dna, he was informed about Sara's healthy intention of dating him. Kartik cheekily said, "I'm waiting for her address". When he was later prodded whether they had crossed paths earlier, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor replied, "Yes, we just exchanged hellos at a party. That's all. She's lovely and I wish her the best for Kedarnath."

The publication also maintains that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been roped in by Imtiaz Ali for his next film, which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal. The prequel starred Sara's actor-father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film goes on floors in February 2019.

Apart from this, Sara's debut film Kedarnath has released, and Simmba is slated for a December 28 release. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he is on a roll with his intersting line-up of films. He has been paired with Kriti Sanon for Luka Chuppi and Kirik Party with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Fan Goes A Mile Extra To Surprise The Actor On His Birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates