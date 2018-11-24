Kartik Aaryan's fan goes a mile extra to surprise the actor on his birthday

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan's home appeared to be a mini garden with floral arrangements

Kartik Aaryan turned 28 on Thursday. Fans and well-wishers showered him with bouquets, cakes and gifts. One fan took the actor by surprise by sending him 28 bouquets to correspond with his age.

Aaryan's home appeared to be a mini garden with floral arrangements. The actor, who has completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chuppi, is now prepping for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Kirik Party, which has Jacqueline Fernandez as a co-star.

The actor also shared his excitement on the Instagram account, stating: "One of my most special Birthday !! After a very long time celebrated it with my family. And Thank you so much for making it even more special with all your Wishes, Flowers, Gifts and Cakes #Family #Fans #WellWishers [sic]"

