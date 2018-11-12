Koffee With Karan Season 6: Sara Ali Khan wants to date Kartik Aaryan and marry Ranbir Kapoor

television

In the new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 6 with Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, who graced the couch with father Saif Ali Khan revealed that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan and marry Ranbir Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95.

For its first, father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together on the national platform, courtesy Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6. They are the next guests on the most talked-about-chat show.

The promo shared by Star World on Instagram reveals the fun-loving and cute banter shared between father Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan. This is undoubtedly touted as one of the much-anticipated episodes of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 6. The preview promises it to be a fun-filled one.

In the teaser, Saif can be seen opening up about the qualities he definitely wants in Sara's boyfriend, while the latter says she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aaryan.

When Karan Johar asks Saif about his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous gym look, the star replies, "I get a close up look of her gym look in the bedroom before her departure." Karan also questions him if he checks her out and Saif says, "Yes of course, coming and going."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's next Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is a remake of South movie titled, Temper. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he was recently seen on the big screens in Baazaar and is prepping for his Netflix webs series Sacred Games 2.

The last episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6 had Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan as their guests.

