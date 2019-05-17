Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture

bollywood-fashion

On her second day at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone treated fans with four varied looks of hers and has now made heads turn with this radiant and dazzling ensemble

Deepika Padukone shared these images on her Instagram account.

Deepika Padukone is at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and is having the time of her life at the gala. The actress is a representative of an international cosmetic beauty brand at the French Riviera. On day 2, Deepika Padukone ruled at the red carpet with her exotic look.

Deepika stuns yet again on the red carpet of Cannes 2019 in a lime shaded tulle gown by Giambattista Valli accessorised with a pink headband- looking every bit of a lime dream! Engulfed in a unique gown by Paris' leading designer, Deepika is at her tulle-best in the gradient of lime, paired with a head bow that makes her a vision in green! The mesh and satin ensemble was completed with nude coloured stilettoes, enhancing her toned legs.

But do you know what is the highlight of her look? The satin pastel bow-tie! It is not only standing out from this ruffled dress but also makes this leggy lass look drop dead gorgeous in the attire. Her headband too adds a hint of drama to her diva-like avatar. Check it out right away!

Now, after giving the fans glimpses of four different looks, the actress has shared a glowing image, where Deepika Padukone is seen flashing her million dollar smile in this mesh couture.

Deepika also shared videos of her getting dressed up for the gala. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram #cannes2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Prior to this, during the day, Deepika Padukone went ahead with four changes throughout the sunny day. Her first outfit was simple yet elegant, where she wore a blue and white striped pantsuit which she complimented with tangerine pumps. Her long and wavy tresses and minimal golden accessories made this pantsuit a perfect day outfit.

The Padmaavat actress' second look of the day had a dash of neon to her attire. This time, the actress took fashion a notch higher by wearing a black mesh gown, paired with a green bralette and black sneakers. These "Off-White's" gown and sunglasses, which is paired with let-loose wavy hair and minimal makeup, Deepika Padukone rocked this gothic look with a dash of punk fashion.

Look 3 of the day had her in a never-seen-before outfit. Deepika opted for a mesh top flaunting her bralette, which she paired with a pant and beige pumps. She completed the look with dewy makeup.

Her fourth look was amongst the best one. Dressed in a layered floral dress and a big black bow, which added the elegant drama to her look, Deepika looked beautiful. Her eye makeup, hair bun, and black broad heels were on par with her overall look.

On day 1 at the red carpet, Deepika wore a custom Dundas couture in the combination of black and cream with an edgy high pony, which enhanced all the drama to the outfit. The actress accessorised with drop dangler pair of jewellery along with heels to go with it, and a long dreamy trail that ruled the carpet. With a slit that compliments her tall figure, Deepika looks like a gift to the world as she dons a massive bow on the couture.

