Da Shuai: Hrithik Roshan is chilling with the fans during his China visit

Hrithik Roshan has made all of his Chinese fans go gaga over his jaw-dropping looks ever since the poster of his movie, Kaabil was released in China

Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan is on a visit to Beijing for the movie Kaabil's premiere, which will be released soon in the country. Over his stay, the actor was seen spending time with his fans, who were overjoyed with the fact that amidst his busy schedule, the actor is taking out time for them.

The Kaabil star, in his recent Instagram post, proved himself to be one by making traditional local flat wheat noodles. The actor was also kind enough to serve the noodles to his fans at a local Chinese food joint where they were seen in love with their 'Da Shuai', Hrithik. The fans looked so overwhelmed by the gesture that they were almost in tears.

Check out how Hrithik is enjoying in China:

Upon his arrival in the Sino lands, the actor was flooded with fans at the airport who were flocking around him with placards and his posters. The actor signed his autograph on various posters and clicked selfies with fans. One of the obsessed fans also kissed his poster with a Lipstick stain before getting the actor's photograph.

It's a well-known fact that Hrithik has a humongous fan base across the world and now when the actor visited China, the fans couldn't keep calm as they met the superstar.

The Millennium Superstar who is termed as Bollywood as Asia's sexiest man for having Greek God looks has also received the name, Da Shuai which means extremely handsome for Hrithik from the fans in China. The actor is inundated with tons of messages on his social media handles from his East Asian fans.

The film 'Kaabil' garnered great success in India at the box office and was very much loved by the fans. The first glimpse of the film in China made a massive introduction to Asia's sexiest man, overseas. The movie features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as the lead pair for the first time on the big screen.

It seems that Hrithik Roshan did swoon the Chinese fans with his utmost hotness as the actor's most awaited film's trailer release received a commendable response from the audience. The Chinese fans are counting on days before they get to see Hrithik on the screens, releasing on 5th June 2019.

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE, which will be releasing on 12th July 2019.

