Fans go gaga as Hrithik Roshan arrives in China for Kaabil's premiere

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has finally arrived in China and is all excited as he feels he has started from "ground zero". Hrithik and Yami Gautam's film, Kaabil is slated to release on June 5 in China

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is all set to hit the theaters in China and the actor is already in Bejing for the premiere of the film where the fans were ready to welcome their 'Da Shuai' at the airport. It's a well-known fact that Hrithik has a humongous fan base across the world and now when the actor is visiting China, the fans can't keep calm as they meet the superstar.

The excited fans welcomed Hrithik as the actor arrived in the Bejing city and showered love all the way. The fans stood with Hrithik's posters, welcome placards and greeted the actor giving him a warm welcome. Hrithik clicked pictures with them and gave them autographs.

The superstar himself is super excited for the release as he took to his social media and shared a poster of the China version of Kaabil captioning, "He’s probably wondering why I’m so happy. KAABIL in CHINA. Ground zero. ( as you can tell ). Just landed in Beijing. Feels like the start all over again. Thank you to all my fans in India and China and everywhere else for making this incredible experience happen! Love you all so much ! And congratulations team KAABIL !! Xièxiè nÇ de ài CHINA! [sic]"

The actor is known as 'Greek God' in India for his looks. He has made a mark in the hearts of Chinese movie-goers after they saw Hrithik's recent China release, Kaabil. The film is slated to hit the Chinese theatres on June 5 and will have its premiere on June 2.

Kaabil was a huge success in India at the box office with a collection of Rs 86 crores. It featured Yami Gautam alongside Hrithik who played the role of a visually challenged lover. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Super 30 where he will be reprising the role of a mathematician.

