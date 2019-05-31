See Photos: Kangana Ranaut graces PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in a retro look
Kangana Ranaut made a bold style statement while attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony in Delhi
Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to carry her outfits confidently. The Manikarnika actress has a chic style sense and looks good in everything she wears. Kangana made a bold style statement while attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony in Delhi.
A fan club of the Queen actress posted images of the actress dressed up for the event with the caption, "Savage in Sari!". She graced the event in a white sheer sari with a golden border and classic embroidery on the pallu. Her retro hairstyle and minimal make-up further enhanced her look. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
SAVAGE IN A SARI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ . . #kanganaranaut spotted in Delhi for PM @narendramodi Ji's swearing-in ceremony ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ . . Sari : @raw_mango Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by : @stylebyami @shnoy09 AHair : Haseena Shaikh Make up : @chettiaralbert Heels : @louboutinworld
View this post on Instagram
SAVAGE IN A SARI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ . . #kanganaranaut spotted in Delhi for PM @narendramodi Ji's swearing-in ceremony ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ . . Sari : @raw_mango Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by : @stylebyami @shnoy09 Hair : Haseena Shaikh Make up : @chettiaralbert Heels : @louboutinworld
View this post on Instagram
SAVAGE IN A SARI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ . . #kanganaranaut spotted in Delhi for PM @narendramodi Ji's swearing-in ceremony ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ . . Sari : @raw_mango Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by : @stylebyami @shnoy09 Hair : Haseena Shaikh Make up : @chettiaralbert Heels : @louboutinworld
View this post on Instagram
SAVAGE IN A SARI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ . . #kanganaranaut spotted in Delhi for PM @narendramodi Ji's swearing-in ceremony ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ . . Sari : @raw_mango Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by : @stylebyami @shnoy09 Hair : Haseena Shaikh Make up : @chettiaralbert Heels : @louboutinworld
Apart from Kangana, actor Anil Kapoor too attended the event dressed up in a formal black suit. The Mr India actor shared his look on social media with the caption, "Honoured to be attending one of the most important ceremonies of the year. Thank you Hon. President @ram_nath_kovind for the invitation".
Anupam Kher, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L. Rai, Mangesh Hadawale and Mahaveer Jain were some of the prominent celebrities who attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to Anil Kapoor: B-town celebs grace PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Few actors who missed the event were Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan who are not in the country at present, while Salman Khan, who was among the star invitees, was not able to attend as he was feeling under the weather.
Speaking about Kangana, this isn't the first time the actress has aced her fashion sense in traditional Indian wear. In the recently concluded 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the Manikarnika star was a sight for sore eyes sporting an exquisite Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya, which she paired with a heavy golden corset
View this post on Instagram
THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED!! #Kangana arrives at #Cannes2019 in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia corset, and Kanjeevaram sari by @madhurya_creations ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is now awaiting the release of 'Mental Hai Kya' alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will hit the theatres on July 26.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's incredible transformation from Kabaddi to Cannes
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Aamir Khan back to his Pali Hill apartment after owners refuse to leave their flats for his bungalow
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora shows off her sultry side in this all-black gym gear
- Bandra Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor's mesh insert all-black gym gear is breaking the internet
- Photos: When Salman Khan sported ganji at Amrita Kak's wedding
- Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani buys a swanky car; see photo
- Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt's Bhuj: The Pride Of India goes on floors in October
- Boney Kapoor on Mr India sequel: After Sridevi, I have even more reason to make the film
- Ganesh Acharya on Jaaved Jaaferi's son: I have an emotional attachment with Meezaan
- Huma Qureshi bags Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead
- Pregnant Sameera Reddy enjoys babymoon with family in Goa; see photos
- Watch video: After fight with cancer, Sonali Bendre gets a makeover
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Public Review of PM Narendra Modi biopic