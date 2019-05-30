Watch video: After fight with cancer, Sonali Bendre gets a makeover
In an interview with a daily, Sonali Bendre opened up about her first-ever experience of going bald. The actress said that going bald wasn't heartbreaking but being alive was more important for her
Sonali Bendre got her hair coloured and the actress-author is extremely excited about it. Sonali had to chop her lustrous mane after she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer. She later underwent chemotherapy and was in New York for a couple of months for the treatment. After a year-long battle with the dreadful disease, Sonali has her hair grown, and she is excited about experimenting with her hair.
Talking to Hindustan Times about it, Sonali Bendre told, "I'm so happy that my hair is grown back but more than anything else, all my life, I've had poker straight hair and now, there is some texture and some curl to it. I'm so excited about that. I've always wanted volume in my hair and now that it's growing I'm liking it. It was a bit messy when it was growing out and it was time for a hair cut. I got some bit of a colour as well because my hair is now grown slightly so we didn't touch the colour to the scalp. We are being a bit careful with that and it just gave me so much joy. When you have long hair, you are really scared to cut it because you always want to hold onto it. But it was time to experiment. I'm going to make the most of it and try as many looks as I can. I'm going to have fun with my hair now."
It's surreal how one can forge a bond when they least expect it. A chance encounter with @tomoarakawa at a salon in NYC, has led to this amazing friendship. Honestly, I'm in awe of the way he works his magic every time he picks a pair of scissors. I'm so glad he came down to India on his break and agreed to do my makeover right here at @kromakaysalon. Thanks to Tomo's genius coupled with my friend @kantamotwani's expertise, I enjoyed an afternoon of pampering and walked out with an amazing new hair cut
The 44-year-old also shared her experience of going bald for the first time. She said, "When I was planning to cut my hair, I didn't really have a choice. I remember going to the salon to get my last blow dry and my friend was shooting and my sister was with me so my hairdresser realised that this wasn't usual. When I went back to him for the big day - the hair cut, I was waiting for Ranveer, my son to join me in New York because I didn't want it to be a big shock for him. I remember telling my hair dresser to just shave it all off but he insisted that we could go shorter and then finally, I went bald much later."
Sonali Bendre, who once owned long hair, doesn't really desire for it anymore. Talking about it, she told the daily, "The first time when I cut my hair, I don't think it was heartbreaking. By then, I had switched off. Being alive was more important. Suddenly my perspective on life had changed. I remember my friend telling me that we should collect the hair and make a wig out of it. But I didn't want to keep it and I told her to let it go. I'm not saying I was joyful about it but I wasn't sad either. I had accepted that this was something that had to be done."
