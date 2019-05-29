Here's what Arjun Kapoor has to say about sister Anshula Kapoor's marriage

bollywood

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his marriage with rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Later, he was also asked if he was waiting for sister Anshula to get married first

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor is currently in the news for several reasons. One of them being his latest release, India's Most Wanted. The film not only fetched critical acclaim but also received accolades as an actor. In fact, Arjun made it very clear that he did not sign this film to chase Box Office numbers but challenge him as an actor.

In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun Kapoor spoke about India's Most Wanted's slow pace at the ticket counters. Apart from his professional success, the actor was also asked about his personal life. While he gave a blatant denial about his marriage happening anytime soon, but Arjun did react to sister Anshula Kapoor's marriage question. When he was later prodded whether he was waiting for Anshuala to get married first? He affirmed that he would want to believe it that way.

"I would like to believe that would be an organic thing to do. But, it's not so easy to pinpoint that. If she likes... I would be very happy. If she says, "No, I want to wait for a bit.", I'll be okay. She believes in the institution of marriage and so do I. Despite whatever we've seen in our lives, we both have faith that marriage is good. Let her make something out of herself. She's focusing on her work right now, so I've not had the marriage conversation with her. Thanks for reminding me, I will speak to her today," said the 33-year-old.

When asked about coming out in the open with Malaika Arora, he said, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there's a certain "gandhagi" that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's certain ease. I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on tying the knot with Malaika Arora: Why would I want to get married when I am bald?

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only