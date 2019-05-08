Arjun Kapoor on tying the knot with Malaika Arora: Why would I want to get married when I am bald?

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding rumours are refusing to settle down. They were rumoured to tie the knot in April 2019

Arjun Kapoor is currently on a professional high with his film, India's Most Wanted's trailer receiving accolades from critics and the audience alike. However, there is one thing that refuses to leave him alone are the questions pertaining to his marriage with rumoured lady love Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made a joint appearance at a fashion show in 2018 and were seated in the first row. They faced the cameras without any hesitation and looked confident about going public with their relationship status. Although they never really made it official, they neither denied being together and as they say, 'Actions speak louder than words'.

What added fuel to this fire was their trip to Paris. Pictures from their vacation started doing the rounds and social media served as fodder to gossipmongers.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Ishaqzaade actor was asked about his marriage with Malaika Arora. To which, Arjun said, "Usually, men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."

Arjun Kapoor is sporting a bald look for his upcoming period drama, Panipat by Ashutosh Gowariker.

The actor was also asked by the tabloid if he was happy being in love. "I am happy and that is all that matters. I don't want to add more adjectives to it. My personal and professional lives help me sleep well at night and I would like it to remain like that," was Arjun's response.

Arjun was also prodded about his equation with half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. He answered this question by saying, "I am still discovering them, and I don't like to speak too much about it as mujhe lagta hai ke nazar na lage (I feel that it shouldn't get jinxed). We were brought together by the worst of circumstances, but we're trying to make the best of it. There is a long way to go before I can truly say that I know them inside out. We have a WhatsApp group that keeps us connected all the time."

It was legendary veteran actress Sridevi's untimely demise in February 2018 that got the whole family together.

On the professional aspect, Arjun is awaiting the release of India's Most Wanted, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Panipat with Kriti Sanon, which also features Sanjay Dutt.

