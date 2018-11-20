Why is Arjun Kapoor hiding his face from the paparazzi?

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor plays the Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau in the historical. Is the mask a must till the film releases? Oh no!

Arjun Kapoor exiting Ashutosh Gowariker's office. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has a long list of films in his kitty, was spotted leaving filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's office on Monday night. Arjun will be next seen in Gowariker's next film, which is a historical drama. Interestingly, as usual, the paparazzi was right there outside the office to click Arjun.

However, there was something unusual that was noticed there. The actor, who usually takes a halt and poses for the shutterbugs, hid his face from them. Arjun Kapoor was seen garbed in an oversized red hoodie, hiding his face wearing a black coloured mask. What made the actor do so?

Seemingly, the actor must have done a look test for the film, Panipat. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of a Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau in this historical film. Is the mask a must till the film releases? Oh no!

Apart from this film, the actor's last release Namaste England did average business at the Box Office and has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat all lined up ahead.

Films are not the only thing that has been keeping Arjun Kapoor in the news lately. His rumoured love affair with Malaika Arora has also been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The duo is seen partying and spending quality time with each other quite often. Reportedly, Arjun and Malaika are also rumoured to tie the knot in April 2019.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora Screams Love

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates