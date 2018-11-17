Arjun Kapoor's photo with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora screams love

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor partied with Malaika Arora and her girl gang including Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Sophie Choudry and others. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/maheepkapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has become the talk of the town. The duo has been throwing caution to the wind by going out together for luncheons and dinners. Arjun and Malaika have stopped shying away from the paparazzi and let them click their photos together. The latest photos of these two partying at businessman Chandru Ramchandani's house in South Mumbai is making noise.

Not just Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, present at this high-profile party were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Seema Khan, Sophie Choudry and others on Thursday.



Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora arriving at the party. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah



Amrita Arora with Chandru Ramchandani and husband Shakeel Ladak, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

But the highlight of the party was Arjun and Malaika's picture, which had the former's arm around Malla.

Check out these photos:

If gossip mongers are to be believed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are set to tie the knot in April 2019. They had also gone on a secret getaway to Milan, Italy to ring in Malaika's 45th birthday.

