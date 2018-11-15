Here's what Malaika Arora has to say about marriage with Arjun Kapoor!

bollywood

Malaika Arora spoke about her rumoured wedding with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

It's raining weddings in Bollywood, and now, there's buzz about Malaika Arora tying the knot with Arjun Kapoor in April 2019, has been doing the rounds. Although the two have started making public appearances together, Malaika and Arjun have never shared the concrete status of their relationship with the public.

However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika Arora has spoken about her rumoured marriage with Arjun Kapoor. When the style diva was prodded whether if there's any truth to her marrying Arjun, who she is allegedly seeing since past few years, this is what she had to say! "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious," asserted Malaika.

Not just this, it is Malaika Arora's close friend Karan Johar, who has time and again dropped major hints of her getting married soon. Recently, in one of the episodes of Karan's chat show, Koffee With Karan Aamir Khan made a solo entry, and the fitness diva was invited for a small segment of the show. While Malaika entered the stage, both, Karan and Aamir escorted her to the couch. Touched by their chivalry, Malaika said it feels they'll break into a dance anytime soon. At this, Karan jokingly responded saying, "We are walking down the aisle, that will also happen in your life soon enough." To which, Malaika asked Karan to "stop it."

Arjun and Malaika were spotted returning from Italy after ringing in latter's 45th birthday. It seems like the couple has decided to put the rumours to rest, and take their relationship a step ahead.

