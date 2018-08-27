Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor sit side-by-side

bollywood-fashion

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's friendship has been the subject of much speculation. The duo was seen sitting beside each other at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Shadab Khan

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor sent gossip mills working overtime as they sat side-by-side at designer Kunal Rawal's show at the ongoing Fashion Week. Their friendship has been the subject of much speculation. Throwing caution to the wind, finally?

Malaika and Arjun's growing closeness has had been the talk of the town for a long time. The two were been linked to each other and gossip mills were abuzz with rumours of them having an affair. Last year, Arjun Kapoor was spotted coming out of Malaika Arora's apartment that further fuelled speculations. Later, Arjun even shared a cryptic message on his Instagram account that read, "Let's disappear far far away from the madness...let's find solace in the arms of Mother Nature...let's just be."

Putting all the rumours to rest, Malaika Arora told media, last year, "Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn't true."

A report in Deccan Chronicle, last year, says that the two decided to move on and do not want to be linked to each other. A source close to Malaika Arora told the website, "Malaika avoids parties if Arjun is attending one, or sometimes they make sure that they come in and go out at separate times if it is imperative that Malaika has to attend. When there is nothing going on between them now, why should they be written about together? And this is one such way of ensuring this."

The report further states that Malaika and Arjun came in at different times for a recent party. They also chose different exits so that they are not photographed at the same party. The source also told the website, "And as it stands today, they might never be seen at the same Bollywood party, unless absolutely necessary."

Also Read: Malaika Arora oozes oomph in her throwback magazine cover

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates