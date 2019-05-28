Arjun Kapoor opens up on his relationship with Malaika Arora: We are not doing anything wrong

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor has spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika Arora, saying what made him come out in the open

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

While social media has been abuzz about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's alleged relationship, the Kapoor lad has finally responded to the reports. On his relationship rumours, India's Most Wanted actor said that he felt comfortable making it official as the media treated them with dignity and respect.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, when Arjun was asked what made him come out in the open about his relationship, he said, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

The 2 States actor further said, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. There's certain ease. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding when we're not. They understood that."

However, Arjun said that he is not thinking about marriage presently. He said, "I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. 33 for most people in India is a great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time."

Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before they announced their split in 2016. From dinner dates to the mingling with each other's families and being a part of each other's important functions, the couple has often been snapped together.

In fact, rumour mills were active that the two will be taking the nuptial plunge in between April 18 and April 22. The couple had even asked their friends to keep themselves available, and the closed ones have also tried to adjust their busy schedules accordingly.

Recently, the couple took off to the Maldives to spend some quality time together. Arjun and Malaika shared their solo pictures from the trip on their Instagram handle. The duo was also clicked at the Mumbai airport together after holidaying in the Maldives.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song Hello Hello from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat.

