Malaika Arora is giving us major vacay goals with this picture!

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a picture from her recent vacation to the Maldives, and it's all sorts of amazing. Check it out for yourself!

Malaika Arora. Pic/instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora still seems to be nursing a vacation hangover. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress had recently visited the island nation for a holiday, and her gorgeous, sun-kissed pictures are still ingrained in our minds. The actress kept sharing fantastic photos from her beach vacay, making us green with envy. Incidentally, beau Arjun Kapoor, too, started sharing his solo pictures from the Maldives later, which made us wonder if the pair were on vacation together.

Now, Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Maldives holiday, and it's all sorts of amazing. Needless to say, Malaika looks smoking hot in her bikini as she rides a jet ski in the middle of the ocean. The actress captioned her image as, "Take me back #throwbackthursday"

View this post on Instagram Take me back #throwbackthursday A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 23, 2019 at 12:32am PDT

Malaika Arora looks absolutely fit in all her pictures, and it's thanks to her regular vigorous workout sessions. She's frequently seen making her way to the gym and practising yoga. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a video of her doing pilates, which improves flexibility and strengthens the core.

The 43-year-old reposted the video from her pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit's Instagram account. Namrata wrote this, "Here's some midweek motivation!! @malaikaaroraofficial performing a version of the walkover!" when she posted Malaika's video.

Recently, there were also rumours of Malaika and Arjun getting married, and talking about it, Arjun Kapoor said in an interview that he would not want to get married when he is bald! "Usually, men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that," said the Ishaqzaade actor.

