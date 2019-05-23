Watch video: How Sonam Kapoor got her gorgeous golden Cannes 2019 look
Sonam Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting final touches for her golden look at the Cannes Film Festival 2019
Sonam Kapoor shared a video on social media that highlighted the efforts that go behind getting the perfect look. The video shows Sonam readying for the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram handle, Sonam wrote, "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself". In the video, she can be seen getting final touches before making her grand entry on the red carpet.
Check out the video right here:
The style icon of Bollywood graced the gala with her golden-beige embellished couture gown by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup. The actress ditched jewellery and looked fabulous in the outfit.
For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla
Sonam also rocked the film event with her other glamorous looks at the film festival. On Day 1, Sonam stunned the world in a red Valentino gown. She then opted for a gorgeous yellow custom gown by Ashi Studio.
I had the incredible honour of Launching the incredible collection Garden Of Kings from @chopard It promotes sustainable luxury and is made of precious materials from nature. What a moving story behind everyone of the #chopardparfums from this collection. âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ custom @ashistudio
Later in the evening, the actress attended the gala in a Couture tuxedo dripping in 155 carats of Columbian emeralds.
This necklace is everything! In a custom @ralphandrusso couture tuxedo Jewellery by @chopard ðÂÂÂÂ by @jimmychoo Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani & @vani2790 Hair by @bbhiral Make up by @artinayar ðÂÂÂÂ¸: @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums #festivaldecannes #cannes2019 #SonamAtCannes
Isn't she setting the bar high for all the trendsetters out there? Check out some of her other glamorous looks:
Bonjour de Cannes! âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ @festivaldecannes @roksandailincic ðÂÂÂÂ¸: @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums
Sonam had made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2018 in an exquisite beige coloured Vera Wang gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25, 2019.
