Watch video: How Sonam Kapoor got her gorgeous golden Cannes 2019 look

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting final touches for her golden look at the Cannes Film Festival 2019

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video. Pic: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a video on social media that highlighted the efforts that go behind getting the perfect look. The video shows Sonam readying for the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram handle, Sonam wrote, "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself". In the video, she can be seen getting final touches before making her grand entry on the red carpet.

Check out the video right here:

The style icon of Bollywood graced the gala with her golden-beige embellished couture gown by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup. The actress ditched jewellery and looked fabulous in the outfit.

View this post on Instagram For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 20, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT

Sonam also rocked the film event with her other glamorous looks at the film festival. On Day 1, Sonam stunned the world in a red Valentino gown. She then opted for a gorgeous yellow custom gown by Ashi Studio.

Later in the evening, the actress attended the gala in a Couture tuxedo dripping in 155 carats of Columbian emeralds.

Isn't she setting the bar high for all the trendsetters out there? Check out some of her other glamorous looks:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 20, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

Sonam had made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2018 in an exquisite beige coloured Vera Wang gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25, 2019.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 look: Wanted to add drama to a tuxedo

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates