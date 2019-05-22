Shah Rukh Khan's next with Netflix to be based on Indian politics?

web-series

Sources say Shah Rukh Khan to bankroll political thriller for Netflix, marking his third collaboration with the streaming giant

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan appears to be steadily contributing to the Netflix library. After bankrolling the eight-episode espionage series, Bard Of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Bobby Deol-starrer Class Of 83, the superstar has another thriller on offer for the streaming giant. mid-day has it that Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment is apparently developing a thriller that has its roots in current day politics.

A source reveals, "The series traces the political climate of the country between 2000 and 2019, including the equation between two rival parties. It will be a mix of fiction and real-life events, and will be designed along the lines of a thriller. A team of renowned political columnists have been roped in, and they are currently giving shape to the material, keeping the demands of the global audience in mind. The cast and director will be locked only once the script is ready."

Besides the three offerings, Khan has inked a deal with the OTT platform that makes it the streaming destination for his existing library of films as well as future movies.

