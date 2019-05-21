This video of Ananya Panday with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam has gone viral

bollywood

Ananya Panday showcased her ability to touch the tip of her nose with her tongue. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a video clip which also features AbRam

Abram Khan and Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: SRK's fan club

"Student Of The Year 2" actress Ananya Panday, who is said to have called Shah Rukh Khan her "second dad" recently, got playful with the superstar's youngest son AbRam.

In the video, she is seen teaching the little boy how to do the gorlin sign. SRK's fan club has shared the video, and the audience can't stop awwing at the adorable video.

"Shocking him with my talent," Ananya captioned the video. Ananya shares a close bond with SRK's daughter Suhana and now with this video, it seems she also enjoys spending time with AbRam.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of " Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Ananya Panday caught the hearts of critics and audience through her performance in debut film, Student of The Year 2. She is basking in the success of this film, which managed to earn decent within a week at the Box Office. Ananya was paired alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, who is also a debutant.

After slaying the role of Shreya with all the swag and sass, Ananya Panday has become a favourite amongst the youth.

