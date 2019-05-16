Ananya Panday on her debut: Shreya will always be super close to my heart

bollywood

Even before her debut, Ananya Panday was already creating a lot of buzz, and is already shooting for her second film

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is receiving immense appreciation for her stellar performance in her debut film Student Of The Year 2. With all her sass and swag, Ananya Panday's character 'Shreya' has created a rage amongst the youth.

Feeling ecstatic about the response she has been receiving for her character Shreya, Ananya Panday took to her official social media handle to share the gratitude towards the great response and love that her fans have been flooding her with.

The actress who makes a whistle-worthy entry in a leather jacket dripping sass is seen in an ultra-charming diva avatar - proving that she's a versatile actress. Ananya makes an impact with the confidence she carries and the unmissable screen presence in her debut.

Even before her debut, the teen sensation was already creating a lot of buzz and is already shooting for her second film. The actress is one of the most-talked-about celebrities on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings, even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut.

Fans across quarters had been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen, and now that they have, she is the sensation all across. Ananya made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which hit screens on May 10, 2019. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Student Of The Year 2's box office collections have remained more or less similar in the weekdays. The film, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, raked in Rs 4.51 crore on Day 6, taking its total at Rs 53.88 crore.

Student Of The Year 2 has managed to remain stable at the Box Office even on its weekdays, which has helped it to cross the 50 crore mark, before entering its Week 2.

