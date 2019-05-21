Here's why Asha Negi is sceptical about working with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani

television

Asha Negi on the success of her web show Baarish and why she won't reunite on-screen with long-time boyfriend Dhanjani

She may have made a splash with Pavitra Rishta, but Asha Negi admits that the projects thereafter hardly left her content. The actor now has her hopes pinned on Baarish, her maiden web show that has opened to positive reviews. Close on the heels of the love story dropping online, Negi talks about her journey in television, and why she won't team up with beau Rithvik Dhanjani on screen.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What convinced you to come on board the ALTBalaji show?

In the past two years, I hardly came across any project that satisfied my soul. When Baarish was offered to me, the concept and simplicity of the characters lured me. Plus, it was being made by Balaji, which has given me Pavitra Rishta in the past. So there was no reason to refuse it.



Post Pavitra Rishta, were you satisfied with the roles you were getting?

As far as fiction shows were concerned, I was not content with the offers at all. But I love acting so much that I was willing to take up anything and everything then. In hindsight, [I realise] I took on roles that I was not satisfied with. However, when it comes to non-fiction, I did amazing shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

But you kept a safe distance from Bigg Boss.

They approached me several times, but I politely refused. I'm not cut out for it.

How has the audience reaction been to Baarish?

It has been wonderful. Ekta [Kapoor] ma'am said that we reached the six-week target in six days. We expected it to be a hit because it is a simple story. Some people described it as coming home to your wife after an extramarital affair. It is a break from all the dark and edgy content out there.

But a common critique is that your character is similar to what you played in Pavitra Rishta.

Gauravi [her character in Baarish] and Purvi [her character in Pavitra Rishta] may share common traits such as believing in doing the right thing and having a sense of responsibility. But the storyline is different. I was paired with Rithvik [Dhanjani] in Pavitra Rishta, but my bond with Sharman Joshi is different. He is senior to me, and a talented artiste. Also, I play a Maharashtrian again, but I don't mind it because it worked the last time.

Have you considered reuniting on screen with Dhanjani?

We are not the right people to answer the question because it depends on the producers. We have been offered [shows] in the past, but it comes with a lot of pressure because we have one hit under our belt. So, we have been sceptical about working together. If we do take up something, it will have to be different. We have a precious bond and don't want to test it before the camera. For now, we are enjoying our own careers.

Do you notice any difference in the working style of the web vis-a-vis television?

While television is a long commitment, you can wrap up a web series in a couple of months and move on to your next project. I prefer working on digital projects because you can do multiple shows, and as an artiste, it doesn't get monotonous. [In that regard] television offers you less creative satisfaction.

