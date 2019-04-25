Alt Balaji's Baarish is a soul-stirring treat for the hopeless romantics

television

ALTBalaji is all set to keep the romance and spark alive with their latest show, Baarish starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi

Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in a still from trailer

ALTBalaji's latest offering Baarish- When you are in the mood for romance is all set to bring the old-school monsoon romance back in this summer heat. Seeking the quintessential love saga, audiences can rest assured for an epic tale of love, family, and drama. With the trailer already having created a storm, viewers are in for an awesome-mausam treat as veteran actor Sharman Joshi and the ever-elegant Asha Negi make their digital debuts with the much-awaited show.

Check out the trailer here:

The rain playing a pivotal role in this romance-drama, Baarish showcases the hardships of maintaining relationships and how the imperfect love story of Anuj (Sharman) and Gauravi (Asha) is defined by their responsibilities towards their respective families. The narrative between a Gujarati diamond merchant and a simple Marathi Mulgi entails the challenging journey of love and respect. As society continues to keep its prying eyes on any couple, the situation makes it more difficult for Gauravi working under Anuj as his employee. With their family being of utmost importance to the two, sacrifices and decisions by them lead to the pair getting married and their fate being decided. The series shows how marriages can be arranged but love can't. Love grows gradually and slowly with each moment and day spent together. Unfortunately, in their case love gets shadowed by misunderstandings, leading the couple to part ways at the juncture when they had begun to bond as a couple.

Speaking about her very first production in the digital space with 24 Frames Media, Bhairavi Raichura quipped, "I am extremely exhilarated as it is the first time ever I am producing a web show. Everybody likes the feeling of love and Baarish will definitely be a not-to-miss feel-good series that is portraying a beautiful, simple love story. I am sure that the audience will adore this love-story"

On the launch of his digital debut, the evergreen actor Sharman Joshi said, "I am overwhelmed with the response that we have been receiving with the trailer. It was an extremely thrilling experience to be working on the web space and I am excited for the viewers to be seeing our delightful series!"

The charming Asha Negi quipped, "People have been showering love from everywhere and I feel blessed to have been a part of this project. It has been a beautiful journey throughout and I cannot wait to hear what the audience has to say after watching our quaint show."

An unusual tale of a middle-class girl and a rich businessman, Baarish embraces the complexities of life. With a host of emotions running high, the series aims to strike the right chord with the viewers. Starring a talented ensemble of cast including Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shubhangi Latkar, Benaf Patel and Sahil Shroff, we're in for a heartwarming story in a series that will surely leave us wanting for more!

