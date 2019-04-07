Sharman Joshi-Bidita Bag kickstart reading sessions for Fauji Calling

bollywood

Sharman Joshi and Bidita Bag star in Fauji Calling. The team has kickstarted reading sessions along with director Aaryaan Saxena. It is based on the life of soldiers and their families.

Saxena says, "I am excited about this film. It has come out well in the final draft." Joshi adds, "Fauji Calling acknowledges our soldiers' contribution to the country. What would a soldier possibly expect from the society towards him and his family is largely what the film is about."

The makers shared the first look of the film on Instagram and captioned it: "Not Just Another Army Movie! #FaujiCalling gives an insight on the contribution made by every soldier to our country and their families. @sharmanjoshi @ranjhavikramsingh @biditabag @mugdhagodse Written and Directed by @aaryaansaxena [sic]"

