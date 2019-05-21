Diana Penty on her Cannes 2019 outing: Hadn't chosen my outfit till the last day

bollywood

Diana Penty on how she only had a week to prepare for her Cannes Film Festival debut

Diana Penty

"I was nervous beyond my mind," starts off Diana Penty, who made her debut at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival. While most actors prepare for their red carpet outing at the French Riviera months in advance, Penty reveals she didn't have the luxury of time on hand as she was under the weather until last week. "No preparation is enough for an event as big as this," she gushes, before adding, "I've followed the festival for years, and you have to experience as it unfolds, and enjoy the moment."

While she may be self-admittedly nervous, Penty impressed the fashion police with her six changes over her two-day appearance. Among her outfit choices, the ivory-gold saree inspired gown that she wore for the India Pavilion meet - where she discussed the changing trend in roles for women and how they are perceived to be more than mere ornaments in films - got the nod of fashion critics.

She cut an equally striking picture in a strapless Nedret Taciroglu gown. "The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is one of the most scrutinised red carpets in the world along with the Oscars and Met Gala. So, there's pressure to pick the perfect outfit for the occasion, not only in terms of fashion, but also in representing your country on such a prestigious global platform. I hadn't zeroed on the outfit till the last day. I went with what felt right on the day," said Penty.

