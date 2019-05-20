Cannes 2019: Diana Penty looks stunning in her beige coloured off-shoulder gown
Diana Penty was dressed to kill as she made her Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet debut
Cannes: Cocktail actress Diana Penty, who made her Cannes red carpet debut this year, was dressed to kill! Diana Penty made her Cannes Film Festival debut count by walking the red carpet in an outfit that can be simply put as breathtaking. Penty brought her fashion A-game to the 72 Cannes Film Festival by opting for a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu couture extravagant beige coloured off-shoulder gown and de Grisogono jewellery. Keeping it summery and breezy, Diana detailed it with faux feathers to add volume. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, the actor kept it subtle and light with a fresh face of makeup complimenting her dress. Her bold red lips added the perfect amount of oomph to the overall look.
Diana Penty arrives for the screening of the film A Hidden Life at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo/AFP
She even posted the pictures of her red carpet look on her Instagram account and wrote: "Go big or go home! #Cannes2019 #DianaAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #FauxFeather [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Go big or go home! #Cannes2019 #DianaAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #FauxFeather
View this post on Instagram
Go big or go home! #Cannes2019 #DianaAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #FauxFeather
View this post on Instagram
Go big or go home! #Cannes2019 #DianaAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #FauxFeather
While this was her first red carpet appearance, it was not the first Cannes related event that she attended. Diana earlier attended the Chopard Love event dressed in her Celia Kritharioti's golden sequin outfit. Needless to say, she looked drop dead gorgeous. The Bollywood diva rounded off her look with statement earrings.
The 33-year-old paired her golden fringe dress with see-through golden embroidered boots. Last night Diana joined Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi for a party hosted by Chopard at the French Riveria last night.
Diana turned up at the party looking absolutely stunning in a black couture gown by Celia Kritharioti. On the right shoulder of her dress was a light peach coloured oversized bow which covered the length of the dress.
Also read: Cannes 2019: Diana Penty's fringe retro dress look will remind you of Helen
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown
- Cannes 2019 roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cutest moments
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in fish-cut gown at the red carpet