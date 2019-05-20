Cannes 2019: Diana Penty looks stunning in her beige coloured off-shoulder gown

bollywood-fashion

Diana Penty was dressed to kill as she made her Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet debut

Diana Penty in her red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival. Picture courtesy/Diana Penty's Instagram account

Cannes: Cocktail actress Diana Penty, who made her Cannes red carpet debut this year, was dressed to kill! Diana Penty made her Cannes Film Festival debut count by walking the red carpet in an outfit that can be simply put as breathtaking. Penty brought her fashion A-game to the 72 Cannes Film Festival by opting for a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu couture extravagant beige coloured off-shoulder gown and de Grisogono jewellery. Keeping it summery and breezy, Diana detailed it with faux feathers to add volume. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, the actor kept it subtle and light with a fresh face of makeup complimenting her dress. Her bold red lips added the perfect amount of oomph to the overall look.



Diana Penty arrives for the screening of the film A Hidden Life at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo/AFP

She even posted the pictures of her red carpet look on her Instagram account and wrote: "Go big or go home! #Cannes2019 #DianaAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #FauxFeather [sic]"

While this was her first red carpet appearance, it was not the first Cannes related event that she attended. Diana earlier attended the Chopard Love event dressed in her Celia Kritharioti's golden sequin outfit. Needless to say, she looked drop dead gorgeous. The Bollywood diva rounded off her look with statement earrings.

The 33-year-old paired her golden fringe dress with see-through golden embroidered boots. Last night Diana joined Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi for a party hosted by Chopard at the French Riveria last night.

Diana turned up at the party looking absolutely stunning in a black couture gown by Celia Kritharioti. On the right shoulder of her dress was a light peach coloured oversized bow which covered the length of the dress.

Also read: Cannes 2019: Diana Penty's fringe retro dress look will remind you of Helen

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates