Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a regular to Cannes, has always managed to steal the limelight with her impeccable fashion statements. And this time around, Aish looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a golden gown!
And she is back and how! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns the Cannes 2019 red carpet as she shimmers in a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble. Aish's green gold gown has been designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji. We totally loved the long train, which Aish carried off with much elan.
The gown came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. Talking about Aishwarya's hairdo, the former Miss World kept it simple with straight locks with a side-part.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019 (Pic/AP)
Aishwarya rocked it with elegant minimalistic makeup with contoured makeup and nude lipstick.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019 (Pic/AP)
The former beauty queen accessorised her ensemble with sparkly studs and two rings.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019 (Pic/AP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday for the ongoing 72 Cannes Film Festival. Aaradhya looked gorgeous in a frock that sported an exaggerated flower.
Earlier, Aishwarya has shared a picture of herself and Aaradhya on Instagram, announcing their arrival at the prestigious film festival.
Aishwarya is a regular to Cannes and has always managed to steal the limelight with her impeccable fashion statements.
Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.
Also View Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearances from 2002 at Cannes Film Festival will make you nostalgic
Apart from Aishwarya, other celebrities who have walked the red carpet at the festival include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Hina Khan, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi among others.
