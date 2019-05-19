Watch Video: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan receive a warm welcome as they arrive in Cannes

bollywood

Earlier today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport. The mother-daughter duo was all set to leave the town for the French Rivera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan/picture courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram handle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and netizens can't keep calm for the mother-daughter duo, who are all set to dazzle at the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The actress was greeted with a pink rose bouquet, and she couldn't stop but share all the love she received at the Cannes airport.

After her touch down, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were welcomed, and the mother-daughter duo was all smiles at the Cannes airport. The Fanney Khan actress also shared the excitement on Instagram and wrote: "We're HERE...Thank you All for your LOVE Cannes 2019 [sic]"

In fact, Aishwarya Rai's FC also shared a video where we see Aaradhya and Aishwarya getting out of a car, and the adorable daughter was holding the roses in her arms.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen playing the role of an antagonist in Mani Ratnam's next period drama. The film, based on the life of Arulmozhi Varman who became the great Chola emperor, will see Rai as the antagonist.

In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed: "The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them."

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many big names from the Indian film industry representing their respective brands at the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut made their second appearance, while Priyanka Chopra and television actress, Hina Khan made their debuts at the Cannes Film Festival. Other than these names, it was Mallika Sherawat, who has been a regular at this soiree for past several years now, and also Huma Qureshi present at the Cannes Festival.

