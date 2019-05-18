Cannes 2019: Diana Penty's fringe retro dress look will remind you of Helen

bollywood-fashion

Diana Penty has arrived on the French shore to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival, 2019. Like Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty is also representing a vodka brand

Diana Penty. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dianapenty

Diana Penty arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening and sizzled on the red carpet in a golden dress. She shimmered like a disco ball with gold fringes and white mesh boots. This look will certainly remind you of the Bollywood ace actress-dancer, Helen. With glossy hair and minimal makeup, Diana looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Diana Penty shared the images on her Instagram account and wrote: "At the legendary Chopard Party Dress & Boots: @celiakritharioti, HMU: @marianna_mukuchyan, Styled by: @namitaalexander, #Cannes2019 #LiveVictoriously #GreygooseLife [sic]"

To mark the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, super premium vodka Grey Goose celebrates moments, both big and small, of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously! This year, Grey Goose is hosting one of the most graceful stars from the Indian film fraternity, Diana Penty.

On Friday, Diana Penty shared a story on her Instagram account stating that she has reached the French Riviera. This year marks the debut of Diana Penty at the Cannes Film Festival and the actress' excitement is at its peak. She had taken to her Instagram account to inform fans about her Cannes whereabouts. Her first Instagram post was about her having 'biryani', where she shared a picture of herself indulging into the visibly yummy biryani. "Prepping for #Cannes! #BiryaniToTheRescue [sic]" is what she wrote.

Thrilled about her debut, Diana had said, 'India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be invited by Grey Goose to be part of the event this year and I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin.'

Artists from Indian cinema are being appreciated on international platforms and Grey Goose is poised to celebrate their moments of excellence at Cannes.

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

