Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi paints the town red in this blazer and skirt dress
On Day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival, Huma Qureshi made her first appearance as she was all set to attend the Chopard Party. The actress is being hosted by a vodka brand at the Cannes
Huma Qureshi arrived at the French Riviera on Friday, and late in the evening, she was all decked up to attend the Chopard Party at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This is Huma's second year at the fare and she opted for a red blazer and the same coloured skirt, which had a long trail. She accessorised the look with white danglers and a bracelet. She straightened her hair for this do with middle partition.
Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram account to share the look. She posted the photo and wrote: "Love. That’s all that matters. At the @chopard party #livevictoriously [sic]"
Huma's look reminded us of Ranveer Singh, who donned something similar while promoting his film, Padmaavat.
Love. That’s all that matters. âÂ¤ï¸ÂAt the @chopard party #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress @naumanpiyarji All jewellery @davidmorrisjeweller Shoes @sophiawebster Hair and make up @shaanmu Styled by @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley #cannes #2019
The actress' obsession with blazers is pretty evident. For an event prior to this Chopard party event, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress had again opted for a black shimmery blazer-dress.
Day 1 - Indoors or Outdoors nothing beats a classic blazer !! Blazer-Dress @balmain @olivier_rousteing Shoes @stellamccartney Hair pins @misho_designs Bag @alexandermcqueen Hair and make up @shaanmu Styled by @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley @fetch_india @pankhurifetch @greygoose #livevictoriously #cannes #2019
Paired with a golden pair of heels from Stella McCartney, the look checked off all boxes on the 'modern-trends-meet-classic' list. The 32-year-old actress landed in Nice for the iconic event earlier in the day after the trailer of her Netflix debut 'Leila' dropped.
"When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you, everyone, so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally. Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes [sic]" she wrote on Instagram, when she arrived on the foreign shores.
"It was a pleasure to be associated with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Over the years, we all have witnessed the recognition that the Indian film Industry has received at this prestigious platform and I am thrilled to accompany the brand once again this year," Huma had said in a recent statement.
After Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut, it now turns of actor Huma Qureshi to stun the crowd!
Huma was last seen in the film, Kaala opposite superstar Rajinikanth.
