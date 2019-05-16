Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Sunny Kaushal to star in love story

bollywood

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film Shiddat- Journey Beyond Love will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London.

Shiddat movie poster. Picture courtesy/Taran Adarsh's Twitter account

Mumbai: Actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty have bagged a love story titled Shiddat- Journey Beyond Love. While Radhika is paired opposite Sunny, Mohit will be seen with Diana in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has delivered three hits Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi.

Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter account to share the news and wrote, "CONFIRMED... Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in #Shiddat... Directed by Kunal Deshmukh... Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar... Official announcement: [sic]"

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September and will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London. According to a source, the story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

CONFIRMED... Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in #Shiddat... Directed by Kunal Deshmukh... Written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/HkYPAAg27g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Dinesh said in a statement: "I got married recently, so I'm feeling it, but on a serious note in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it's difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it.

"'Shiddat' is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes... Maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn't usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that's 'Shiddat'."

