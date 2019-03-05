Dinesh Vijan: Can't fool the audience anymore

bollywood

Producer Dinesh Vijan says filmmakers have realised only good content will make the cut as the audience today is exposed to global content and expects nothing less from Bollywood

Dinesh Vijan

Vijan, who has backed projects like Badlapur, Hindi Medium and Stree through his Maddock films, said what was "safe" earlier, isn't anymore. "With the spread of digital medium, the audience is completely aware of the quality of content. You can't fool them anymore. That can't happen. Look at the year we have had, from Stree to Badhaai Ho to Uri. It clearly shows content is the future," Dinesh told PTI.

"Anything which was safe, isn't safe anymore. Fortunately the kind of films we wanted to make have now come in fashion. The audience embraces newer content as long as it engages them," he added.

While last year's trends saw the success of smaller films, Vijan believes star-driven films are not a blast from the past.

"The top stars are massive because they have been here for over 20 years. It's not the actors but their films which didn't work and it happens. The good part of the year is that the films which used to do a business of Rs 30 crore earlier, have crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark. This signifies that people are embracing this kind of content. They will also embrace the big films, say a Bharat for example. That'll always work, the larger-than-life films."

The latest release under his banner was Luka Chuppi, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, which opened March 1. Vijan said he aims to make an entertaining film which does not hammer a point home. "I believe art belongs on the wall. I like to make films which are entertaining. The films must entertain you and leave you with something," he said. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Alka Amin in key roles.

Also read: Dinesh Vijan: Creating a horror comedy universe in Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever