Cannes 2019 roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cutest moments

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made sure to grab utmost eyeballs at the 72nd Cannes Films Festival. Here's a roundup of some cute moments of the couple at the festival!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at the Chopard Party

And their PDA continues! When Priyanka Chopra is not busy owning the Cannes red carpet, she is out there spending some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. It is safe to say that the hopelessly-in-love-couple can't take their hands off each other.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in France attending the Cannes film festival. Apart from gracing the red carpet with their stunning appearances, the couple is making sure they steal some romantic moments from their busy schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 19, 2019 at 6:13am PDT

However, red carpet or no red carpet, the couple is on a nonstop fashion spree. Raising the temperature with her latest PDA loaded Instagram posts, Priyanka can be seen posing with her husband. Needless to say, the two look stunning as ever.

View this post on Instagram ð§¡ #Cannes2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 19, 2019 at 7:47am PDT

This one's our personal favourite:

View this post on Instagram ð @nickjonas #Cannes2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 17, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

Priyanka and Nick stole the show at the Cannes red carpet dressed in coordinated white ensembles on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram Mon amour A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 18, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

Donning a gorgeous white Georges Hobeika number, Priyanka looked like a dream come true. Standing next to her, Nick looked dapper in a classic white tux paired with a bow tie and black shoes.

View this post on Instagram Riviera romance A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 18, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

After wrapping up the Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance, the couple attended the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party. PC looked stunning in a grey and black beaded sleeveless dress with layered ruffle slit.

View this post on Instagram Night Rider A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 19, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

Priyanka captioned this image as - Night Rider!

View this post on Instagram Night Rider A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 19, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates