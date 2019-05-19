Cannes 2019 roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cutest moments
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made sure to grab utmost eyeballs at the 72nd Cannes Films Festival. Here's a roundup of some cute moments of the couple at the festival!
And their PDA continues! When Priyanka Chopra is not busy owning the Cannes red carpet, she is out there spending some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. It is safe to say that the hopelessly-in-love-couple can't take their hands off each other.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in France attending the Cannes film festival. Apart from gracing the red carpet with their stunning appearances, the couple is making sure they steal some romantic moments from their busy schedule.
However, red carpet or no red carpet, the couple is on a nonstop fashion spree. Raising the temperature with her latest PDA loaded Instagram posts, Priyanka can be seen posing with her husband. Needless to say, the two look stunning as ever.
This one's our personal favourite:
Priyanka and Nick stole the show at the Cannes red carpet dressed in coordinated white ensembles on Saturday.
Donning a gorgeous white Georges Hobeika number, Priyanka looked like a dream come true. Standing next to her, Nick looked dapper in a classic white tux paired with a bow tie and black shoes.
After wrapping up the Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance, the couple attended the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party. PC looked stunning in a grey and black beaded sleeveless dress with layered ruffle slit.
Priyanka captioned this image as - Night Rider!
