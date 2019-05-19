Cannes 2019: Diana Penty makes a royal entry at 'Chopard Party'

bollywood-fashion

Diana Penty made her debut to the Cannes this year and left everyone jaw dropped as she rocked the red carpet in her golden fringe dress.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty created a splash at Cannes Film Festival with her sartorial choice. For her Day 2 look at Cannes, the actor sported Amit Aggarwal's white saree with a high-slit twist and paired it with a plunge-neck blouse. She styled the saree with a pair of white pumps by Sergio Rossi. It seems like the actor can't get enough of 'White'.

With a low braided bun, Diana embraced her desi look with a modern twist. To break the monotony, the actor resorted to scarlet red lip colour. She amped up the charm with a pair of white earrings and a matching neck piece.

To mark the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, super premium vodka Grey Goose celebrates moments, both big and small, of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously! This year, Grey Goose is hosting one of the most graceful stars from the Indian film fraternity, Diana Penty.

Diana shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen looking gorgeous and wrote, "Live like you are ready to make an entrance."

The debutant opted for a plain black couture gown by Celia Kritharioti. On the right shoulder of the dress is seen a light peach oversized bow covering the length of the dress. She opted for a pair of small lobe earrings which complemented her appearance.

Tying her hair in a classic bun, Diana went for a dewy make-up to complete the look. A small black frame bag by Be Chic Clutches and Accessories added oomph to her glam.

On Friday, Diana Penty shared a story on her Instagram account stating that she has reached the French Riviera. This year marks the debut of Diana Penty at the Cannes Film Festival and the actress' excitement is at its peak. She had taken to her Instagram account to inform fans about her Cannes whereabouts. Her first Instagram post was about her having 'biryani', where she shared a picture of herself indulging into the visibly yummy biryani. "Prepping for #Cannes! #BiryaniToTheRescue [sic]" is what she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Prepping for #Cannes! #BiryaniToTheRescue ðÂ¤£ A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) onMay 17, 2019 at 12:43am PDT

Here are some more snapshots of Diana's prep for the Cannes Festival before this stunning debut.



Diana shared these images as her Instagram story.

Thrilled about her debut, Diana had said, 'India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be invited by Grey Goose to be part of the event this year and I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin.'

Artists from Indian cinema are being appreciated on international platforms and Grey Goose is poised to celebrate their moments of excellence at Cannes.

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi makes a touch down at the French Riviera

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates