De De Pyaar De Box Office: Despite slow start, the film to break even by the end of its first week

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer - De De Pyaar De will break even by the end of the first week at the Box Office, despite have low weekend numbers

De De Pyaar De

Despite the advantage of paid previews on Thursday, Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De seems to have had a relatively tepid start at the box office. The rom-com, also featuring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, opened to Rs 10.41 crore on Friday (figure includes collections of Thursday's previews) and ended its first weekend tally at Rs 38.54 crore.

Trade expert Amod Mehra attributes the average collection to the content. "The film hasn't been able to connect with the female audience. While it will be able to break even by the end of the first week, earning [huge] profits looks like an uphill task."

Tradesmith Girish Wankhede is surprised that the offering did not have as many takers among the youth. "Being a rom-com, it should have been able to resonate with youngsters, but they have hardly watched it. The weekdays will be the litmus test."

