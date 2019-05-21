Vivek Oberoi defends Aishwarya Rai-exit poll meme: What has Sonam Kapoor done for women empowerment?

bollywood

Vivek Oberoi, who reportedly dated the former Miss World in the early 2000s, posted a meme with three panels, one with him, another with Salman Khan and a third with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya on Twitter

Vivek Oberoi/picture courtesy: Instagram

Reacting to the heavy criticism on social media after he shared a meme on actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life, Vivek Oberoi said Monday there was much ado about a "non-issue" and people were "politicising" the post unnecessarily.

"Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo and credited the Twitter account that shared it. Asked about the controversy over the tweet, Oberoi told reporters he doesn't understand "why people are making a big deal about this."

The meme, a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on Thursday, was called "crass" and "distasteful".

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

The actor also gave an interview to ANI to clear the air about the exit poll meme that is doing rounds since Monday, May 21.

Vivek Oberoi speaks on Sonam Kapoor's reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), "...Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don't think this is hurting anyone's sentiments" pic.twitter.com/pOWAwO29N6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

"Someone sent me a creative meme where I was being made fun of. I just wrote, 'Ha ha,' and appreciated the other person. When someone makes fun of you, you should laugh and not take it so seriously. I even wrote there that there's nothing political about it. It's life and such things happen in life that you are with someone and then you move on in life."

The actor said Aishwarya is "happy in her life and I am happy in mine. It's just a small meme. To take it so seriously and then give such a big reaction... The people, who are in the meme, haven't objected to it. But everyone has politicised it."

Vivek Oberoi said there are people who just politicise "such non-issues" and drew a parallel with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "Sometimes didi demand people to be put in jail for the meme, and now some people want Vivek Oberoi to be behind bars. They couldn't stop my film but now want to stop me. This is kiddish, " he said.

Vivek Oberoi further added: "Sometimes people write such things on Twitter to appear cool. I would like to ask Sonam what work has she done for women empowerment? I have been working on women empowerment since Sonam was working on her makeover."

"I would just tell Sonam, 'You are a good girl. I have a lot of respect and love for your father. But what you have written, to that I would like to give you small advice. God bless you and wish you all the best in your career but please overact less on screen and overreact less on social media.'"

The National Commission for Women sent a notice to the actor, asking him to give an explanation for sharing the "insulting" and misogynist tweet. In the notice, the NCW said the actor should not have carried a minor girl and a woman's picture for a sly reference. A similar reaction came from Delhi and Maharashtra chapters of women commissions.

Oberoi said he doesn't have any issue in saying "sorry" and quipped he is an "expert in apologising. "You must have seen my videos, memes where I am holding my ears to apologise. All I am saying is that please tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done anything wrong, I will apologise," he said.

