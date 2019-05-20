Vivek Oberoi shares meme mocking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; gets slammed by Sonam Kapoor, Jwala Gutta

bollywood

While Farhan Akhtar on Sunday got mercilessly trolled by Twiteratti for his tweet asking people not to vote for Sadhvi Pragya, after elections in Bhopal were over, it's Vivek Oberoi's turn today!

Vivek Oberoi was massively slammed after he tweeted a meme, which mocked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor, who is all geared up for his upcoming film 'PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he plays the lead role, took to his Twitter handle to share the viral meme and wrote, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life (sic)"

Hawk-eyed Twitter users and celebs did not spare the actor for his "joke". Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta commented: Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, too, was quick to comment on Vivek Oberoi's tweet. She said, "Disgusting and classless."

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Politician Jitendra Awhad too commented. He wrote: "How cheap a person can b ... @vivekoberoi thinks after his film on #Modi he is reincarnation of #Modi. Look at the level of disrespect for women. @SalmanKhanHolic don't u think he has crossed limits? @SrBachchan it's disrespect to any women (sic)"

How cheap a person can b ... @vivekoberoi thinks after his film on #Modi he is reincarnation of #Modi

Look at the level of disrespect for women @SalmanKhanHolic don't u think he has crossed limits @SrBachchan it's disrespect to any women — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 20, 2019

Many Twitter users were also enraged at Vivek Oberoi's tweet. One user tweeted:

Shameful.

I am shocked that you find it funny @vivekoberoi — Arpita ð®ð³ (@arpita_dg) May 20, 2019

Comedian Papa CJ had this advice for Vivek:

Best delete this @vivekoberoi. It may not have occurred to you at the time of posting but you posting this is in poor taste. — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 20, 2019

On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar was trolled for his tweet asking people not to vote for Sadhvi Pragya, after elections in Bhopal were over. Farhan posted a tweet, where he not only urged them to vote but also made an appeal to voters of Bhopal to vote against BJP's Pragya Thakur, unaware of the fact that the parliamentary constituency had already voted in the sixth phase of polls on May 12 last Sunday. "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate," the actor tweeted.

Later, Farhan hit the trollers with a comeback saying: Humne taareek galat samjhi toh galaa pakad liya, Jisne itihaas galat samjha use galey laga rahe ho" (I got the date wrong and was held by the neck, but those who got history wrong are being embraced by all of you)." We wonder what Vivek Oberoi's comeback would be!

