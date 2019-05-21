Sanjay Kapoor congratulates daughter Shanaya on entering the B-town

bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor has finally started her career in Bollywood, but this time, not as an actress, but as an assistant director for a movie

Shanaya Kapoor/picture courtesy: Sanjay Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 91 on November 2, 2018, has already started working in the world of showbiz. The star kid, who was said to make her Bollywood debut soon, has kick-started her career in B-town, and this time, not as an actress, but as an assistant director to a popular director.

Proud father shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry [sic]"

Earlier this month, Sanjay Kapoor revealed that his daughter Shanaya is working as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena's biopic that stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The shooting has already started in Lucknow. "It’s true that Shanaya is now in Lucknow and working as an assistant on Janhvi’s film. It was a joint decision. She was very keen on doing something different to understand the space, rather than just wasting time. Before she wanted to take up a film, she didn’t want to be abroad for a three-year course. Instead, she chose something personal like this. Obviously, I’m always there to guide her. Nothing in life is better than experience," the actor said.

When the doting father was asked in a media interaction if he has trained his princess well enough to handle the attention, he said, "I do feel protective about her. She has a private account on Instagram. But few things are beyond our control. She's a young girl who will go out for movies or to restaurants. We're not going to lock her up in the house just because a photograph will get clicked."

Talking about social media trolls, Sanjay Kapoor added, "We have told her not to take the praises or criticism seriously. You just have to keep working hard and be focused. However, she has been quite fortunate as most of the times people talk very sweetly about her. So, I am really grateful for that."

