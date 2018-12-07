Ananya Panday shares old photo of Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda

bollywood

This archived photo of Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor proves that they grew up together

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan. Picture Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram.

It was Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's 21st birthday on December 6, 2018. The gorgeous girl celebrated her birthday with her family and friends. She spent the special day with industrialist Yashovardhan Birla's daughter, Shloka Birla, actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Ananya Panday wished her best friend, Navya Nanda in the most adorable manner. She dug out a childhood photo of them chilling together. The post has Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Bro, ILY [sic]."



There were many videos and photos from Navya's birthday bash that have surfaced on social media. Shloka shared a few photos and wrote: "We Love you Navs. Always and forever [sic]."

View this post on Instagram We love you Navs. Always and forever. A post shared by Shloka (@shlokabirla) onDec 6, 2018 at 2:24am PST

In one of the videos shared by Navya's fan club, while she is seen cutting the cake, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen standing closely and Aaradhya is in awe of the cake.

Mother Shweta Bachchan had a beautiful and heart-touching birthday wish for Navya. This is what she wrote along with a childhood picture of Navya. "The years didn't fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them. We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along... Here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6-month-old that I really didn't know what to make of! Happy Birthday, Nouv. You make it look easy, even when it isn't. I love you. [sic]"

