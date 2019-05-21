Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous side at the gala

bollywood-fashion

The style icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor once again made the heads turn at the French Riviera with her mesmerising appearance at the Cannes 2019 with her beige embellished couture

Sonam Kapoor/picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor has once again left the audience in awe with her appearance, and the actress has made the heads turn once again with her beige coloured embellished couture. Her style sense is followed by many and time and again Sonam has become the style icon for one and many. As the actress is at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, Sonam was seen attending the popular Swiss brand party at the French Riviera.

Sonam Kapoor just shared a picture of herself on Instagram in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble at Cannes 2019, and we can't take our eyes off her. Sonam wrote: "For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla [sic]"

Sonam opted for an off-shoulder gown, and she completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup. Her hair tied up enhanced her curvaceous physique.

Ditched her jewellery this time, Sonam Kapoor looked fabulous in the outfit cut out choker she opted for the gala.

Before attended the popular party, Sonam was seen giving the interviews in a navy blue asymmetrical gown, designed by Elie Saab. She also shared her second look on Instagram and wrote: "@eliesaabworld for press all day everyday.. [sic]"

Sonam had made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2018 in an exquisite nude Vera Wang gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. Before Sonam made her Cannes 2019 appearance, reports had predicted that she'll be opting for her favourite designers, Ralph & Russo, this time around too.

"Red carpet outings involve high slit gowns and backless outfits, so we keep the leg work tough. There is as much emphasis on upper body workout because one needs to have a toned back to flaunt those dresses," reasons Karle, who has devised a mix of pilates and cardio for Kapoor. "We do combo trainer and some traditional mat pilates routines in the mornings. Her evenings are dedicated to weight training and cardio. She picked up spinning when she was in Los Angeles recently, and continues to do that as well."

