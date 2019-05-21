Vivek Oberoi pulls down his tweet mocking Aishwarya Rai; apologises for his action

bollywood

After not finding anything offensive in his tweet - a meme featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan along with him, Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday finally apologised for his action

Vivek Oberoi has finally deleted his exit poll mockery tweet, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan. The actor, who earlier refused to apologise claiming that he didn't see anything offensive in his post mocking Ash, now tweeted saying, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can't even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. (sic)"

He further stated, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. Tweet deleted. (sic)"

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. ApologiesðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» tweet deleted. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Vivek Oberoi was heavily grilled by celebrities and social media users on Monday after he shared a viral meme, that referred to Salman and Aishwarya's relationship as the 'opinion poll', Vivek and Aishwarya's affair as the 'exit poll' and her current family with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya as the 'final result.'

Actress Sonam Kapoor was the first celebrity to slam Oberoi for the meme, calling it, "disgusting and classless. (sic)" Director Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted, "Dear @vivekoberoi, never expected such tweet from u. The trolls may go to any extent and make memes but u as a responsible celebrity should be careful of hurting anyone's dignity. Would request u to apologize and delete the tweet... (sic)"

After facing the wrath by social media users, Vivek Oberoi told ANI in an interview, "Those who are in the meme have no objection while scores of politicians are trying to politicise the issue. They don't work on issues but start their politics on such non-issues. There is a 'Didi' in West Bengal who puts people behind jail for a meme. Now, these people are demanding to put Vivek Oberoi behind bars. They were unable to stop my film and hence are now are trying to put me behind bars."

Refusing to tender his apologies, Oberoi also said, "People are asking me to apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done something wrong, I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."

Shatrughan Sinha said he had many more other jobs to do than commenting on this meme. "Don't I have any other job than commenting on Vivek Oberoi. This is an auspicious occasion. There is an Iftaar party going on here. I don't want to talk about negative things here," Sinha told reporters on Monday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to actor Oberoi demanding explanation over his tweet on the exit polls.

