Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at the red carpet in white gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the centre stage at the Cannes 2019 red carpet in a white Tulle gown on Monday. See pictures here
After enthralling her fans with her golden mermaid look at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Day 2 at Cannes 2019 sashayed down the red carpet in a white Tulle Gown. The actress looked mesmerizing in the ensemble by Ashi Studio.
Aishwarya pretty white gown was paired with flushed pink lips, dewy make-up and her hair was styled in a soft loose bun that complemented her overall look.
Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures on the red carpet of Cannes 2019, right here:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday. Dressed up in metallic gold gown with a long trail, Aishwarya looked no less than a mermaid at the gala. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019
Before walking the red carpet, Aish had shared a glimpse of her look on her Instagram page. Here's the video shared by Aishwarya:
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Aish was also seen in a different avatar for a photo call held before the press interaction. She donned two casual-chic outfits that made Aish stand out in a crowd. Aishwarya opted for a comfy denim outfit and a red and white striped dress for her Cannes outing.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global style icon and countless people look up to her for her incredible style sense and the way she carries herself no matter what she wears. Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and which was embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.
Also read: Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown
- Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu look in Laal Kaptaan: Intriguing details revealed
- Huma Qureshi on her Cannes 2019 sartorial choices: Safe and regular is not my thing
- Photos: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' babymoon in Maldives
- Anil Kapoor: My role in Malang has shades of grey
- Cannes 2019: Diana Penty looks stunning in her beige coloured off-shoulder gown
- Shruti Seth on Mentalhood: My character can be termed as a cuckoo who believes in natural healing
- Cannes 2019: On Day 5, Hina Khan looks gorgeous in metallic silver gown
- Jassie Gill: Music videos earned me films
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mallika Sherawat is all set to walk the Cannes red carpet. But why?