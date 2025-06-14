Since January, the state has conducted 18,885 Covid-19 tests. A total of 1,700 individuals have tested positive for the virus. However, 1,064 patients have recovered and the current recovery rate stands at 62.58 per cent

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Amid growing concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the situation in Pune district is under control and there is no need to panic.

Since January, the state has conducted 18,885 Covid-19 tests. A total of 1,700 individuals have tested positive for the virus. However, 1,064 patients have recovered and the current recovery rate stands at 62.58 per cent.

According to the data shared by the health department, Maharashtra reported 102 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which 31 were from Pune.

Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and is the guardian minister of Pune district, held a meeting with officials on the Covid-19 outbreak in the district.

Briefing the media on this, Pawar said, "A few patients have tested positive for the infection in the state, including Pune and Pimpri. The situation is under control, and the health minister is monitoring the situation. A meeting was held with officials regarding steps that need to be taken in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad."

"People should not panic. However, senior citizens need to take care of themselves. "It is important to avoid crowded places," he added.

The Deputy CM of Maharashtra also reviewed the arrangements for the 'wari' procession to Pandharpur.

"Every year, the 'palkhi' of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj travels through Pune district. The state government has allocated funds for the 'wari'. This year, the number of pilgrims is expected to increase. Work is underway at Dive Ghat to ensure warkaris (pilgrims) don't face any difficulties while walking through the ghat. "Instructions have been given to remove hoardings and advertisements along the 'palkhi' route," Ajit Pawar said.

The Ashadhi 'wari' pilgrimage to Pandharpur will commence in Pune on June 18.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj 'palkhi' will travel from Dehu on June 18, and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj 'palkhi' will depart from Alandi in the evening of June 19.

Meanwhile, Pawar also inaugurated the police's 'Palanquin Tracking App (PTP)' on Saturday in Pune in a bid to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil were also present.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)