Shruti Seth on Mentalhood: My character can be termed as a cuckoo who believes in natural healing

Shruti Seth talks about playing a yoga trainer in digital offering Mentalhood that takes on child-rearing, and working with Karisma

Shruti Seth

Actor-anchor Shruti Seth, who had been missing from the screen, is back with the ALTBalaji web series, Mentalhood, which marks the digital debut of Karisma Kapoor. Last seen in films like Raajneeti (2010) and My Friend Pinto (2011), and on the small screen in TV, Biwi Aur Main and Comedy Circus, Seth says, "I was away due to the lack of interesting offers. I did not want to be typecast, and preferred to host live shows instead."

Mentalhood, a sarcastic take on motherhood, provides an insight into the different ways of child-rearing. The show revolves around a bunch of mothers who rally together for support.



Karisma Kapoor

Seth plays a single mother who is a yoga teacher. "There is a bit of me in it as I am also a yoga enthusiast. Otherwise, my character can be termed as a cuckoo who believes in natural healing. She does not want her child to be vaccinated. So, she is quite dysfunctional."

The actor condenses the show's premise to the manner in which parents navigate the task of parenting, and abide by in-laws' demands. Seth was always keen to work with Ekta Kapoor. Two years ago, the opportunity came her way via this show. "It is also directed by a dear friend, Karishma Kohli, so everything fit right in."

Seth, who has a daughter named Alina with director-husband Danish Aslam, says working with Kapoor, was "wonderful". "We exchanged child-rearing tips on the show, and off it as well."

