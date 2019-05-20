Photos: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' babymoon in Maldives

Updated: May 20, 2019, 08:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Arjun Rampal shared an adorable photo with prgenant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades from their babymoon in Maldives. The couple was looking for a break before the new arrival!

Photos: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' babymoon in Maldives
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

It's babymoon time for Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who is pregnant! The parents-to-be is holidaying in Maldives and photos from their babymoon have been surfacing the social media. Arjun and Gabriella were looking for a break before the new arrival.

Arjun Rampal shared a picture with Gabriella and his caption proves how he is truly and deeply in love with her and has no qualms about publicly accepting his relationship. Gone are the days when the couples in Bollywood would keep everything hush-hush. Rampal wrote, "When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed. #Maldives #anantaraveli #thelife

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onMay 19, 2019 at 2:06am PDT

The South African model-designer had been dropping hints on social media of their getaway since the past few days. Check out what Gabriella shared on her Instagram account.

Gabriella Demetriades in Maldives
Gabriella Demetriades in Maldives

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tropic of Aries

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) onMay 18, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#anantaraveli #globalspa @anantaraveli @globalspa_mag

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) onMay 19, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

Gabriella Demetriades in Maldives
Gabriella Demetriades in Maldives

This is where the couple has been staying at this exotic place. Gabriella shared the glimpses on her Instagram story.

Maldives

Isn't it a lovely place?

Maldives

Arjun Rampal announced about Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagram, last month. The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

