Photos: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' babymoon in Maldives
Arjun Rampal shared an adorable photo with prgenant girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades from their babymoon in Maldives. The couple was looking for a break before the new arrival!
It's babymoon time for Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who is pregnant! The parents-to-be is holidaying in Maldives and photos from their babymoon have been surfacing the social media. Arjun and Gabriella were looking for a break before the new arrival.
Arjun Rampal shared a picture with Gabriella and his caption proves how he is truly and deeply in love with her and has no qualms about publicly accepting his relationship. Gone are the days when the couples in Bollywood would keep everything hush-hush. Rampal wrote, "When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed. #Maldives #anantaraveli #thelife
The South African model-designer had been dropping hints on social media of their getaway since the past few days. Check out what Gabriella shared on her Instagram account.
Also View Photos: Gabriella Demetriades happily poses for the paparazzi in Bandra
Gabriella Demetriades in Maldives
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Gabriella Demetriades in Maldives
This is where the couple has been staying at this exotic place. Gabriella shared the glimpses on her Instagram story.
Isn't it a lovely place?
Arjun Rampal announced about Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagram, last month. The duo is said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.
Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.
Also View Photos: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades: Their love story is not ordinary
Most Read Stories Of The Day:
- See pictures: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani visit Rishi Kapoor in New York
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtakingly hot in fish-cut gown
- Exclusive: Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu look in Laal Kaptaan: Intriguing details revealed
- Farhan Akhtar's reply after getting trolled for appealing to voters of Bhopal
- Cannes 2019: Diana Penty makes a royal entry at 'Chopard Party'
- After Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra heads to Ethiopia for THIS!
- Cannes 2019 roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cutest moments
- Watch Video: Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan receive a warm welcome as they arrive in Cannes
- Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor arrives with sister Rhea, shares stories; watch video
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Arjun Rampal announces girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy