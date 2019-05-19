Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor arrives with sister Rhea, shares stories; watch video

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted with sister Rhea Kapoor at Mumbai airport, the Kapoor sister duo are off to Cannes to attend the prestigious film festival

Rhea and Sonam Kapoor/picture courtesy: Instagram

Ever since the Cannes Film Festival has started, B-town celebrities can't keep calm about the much-awaited ceremony of the year. From Kangana Ranaut to Huma Qureshi, each and every actress has shown off their best at the red carpet, leaving no stone unturned to leave the audience wanting for more of it.

Now, after watching Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut and Hina Khan cast their spell at the French Riviera, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has reached the town to celebrate fashion and movies. The actress has already arrived with sister Rhea Kapoor, and her Instagram posts are proof enough! The actress first shared the video where she's seen walking the city in the form of a montage. Captioning the clip, the actress wrote: "Bonjour de Cannes! @festivaldecannes @roksandailincic @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums [sic]"

Sonam Kapoor's FC also shared a picture from the flight where the actress is seen looking the world from the glass, peeping the town from up above the sky. Take a look

View this post on Instagram Get ready for it !! #cannes A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@fc_sonam) onMay 19, 2019 at 3:41am PDT

The small screen star, Hina Khan, best remembered as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made quite a debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many big names from the Indian film industry representing their respective brands at the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut made their second appearance, while Priyanka Chopra and television actress, Hina Khan made their debuts at the Cannes Film Festival. Other than these names, it was Mallika Sherawat, who has been a regular at this soiree for past several years now, and also Huma Qureshi present at the Cannes Festival.

