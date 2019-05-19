Farhan Akhtar's reply after getting trolled for appealing to voters of Bhopal

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar was massively trolled after he made an appeal to voters of Bhopal to vote against BJP's Pragya Thakur

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's tweet appealing to voters of Bhopal to vote against BJP's Pragya Thakur was trolled by Twiteratti. Well, the parliamentary constituency has already voted in the sixth phase of polls on May 12 last Sunday. It had recorded 61.71 per cent voting a week ago, which means Farhan is a tad too late in his political appeal.

For the unversed, Pragya Thakur had recently hit controversy by terming Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot. Thakur was forced to dial down her statement and apologise for the remark after her party BJP expressed disagreement and distanced itself from the comment. Even Prime Minister Modi had stated that he will never be able to forgive Thakur for what she said.

Referring to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who has been criticised by many for making a statement in favour of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, Farhan tweeted: "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate."

Soon after his tweet, netizens attacked him. A user 'Yo Yo Funny Singh' tweetd, "Dilon Mein Tum Apna Agenda Leke Chal Rahe Ho. Toh Zinda Ho Tum. Dimaag Mein Elections Ki Galat Date Leke Chal Rahe Ho. Toh Agenda Ho Tum"

"Change your internet connection. Your tweets are taking 10 days to be published," read another tweet. "Farhan Akhtar got angry and tweeted how dare you, when BJP leader said that film stars have very low general knowledge and today he proved it right that film stars definitely have low general knowledge," another Twitter user wrote.

Here are some tweets by users, who grilled the actor for his tweet:

Celebrities showing intelligenceðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — rupesh kr (@lampat_lal) May 19, 2019

What a gas bag! You better take something for your gas problem, it's making you foggy. https://t.co/nQ26RZ1HJO

Because #Bhopal has already voted for @SadhviPragya_MP on 12th. — Y_a_s_h_a_s_v_i ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Ya_2317) May 19, 2019

Hume Sirf Paiso Se Matlb Hai Kaha Voting huyi Kaha Hone Wali Hai pic.twitter.com/SIv8y1tyTC — Prashant (@prashant_7_) May 19, 2019

After the flurry of replies and merciless trolling, Farhan Akhtar tweeted this:

Humne taareek galat samjhi toh galaa pakad liya,

Jisne itihaas galat samjha use galey laga rahe ho. #priorities — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

Hours after he put up the post on the micro-blogging website, it had garnered over 2.5K retweets and 12,000 replies.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has been rigorously training for his next film Toofan. After 2013, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for this film based on boxing.

