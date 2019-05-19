See pictures: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani visit Rishi Kapoor in New York

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor shared pictures as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York.

Mukesh, Nita Ambani shower love on Rishi Kapoor

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York since 2018, to give "assurance and mental peace" to him and his family.

Rishi tweeted two photographs on Twitter on Sunday. "Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Nita. We also love you," the actor captioned one image in which he and his wife Neetu along with the Ambanis are smiling for the camera.

Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Neeta. We also love you. pic.twitter.com/bYzi5Bt9N5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2019

The actor posted another image in which Rishi and Mukesh are seen smiling with their hands placed on each other's shoulders. "Thank you for all the love you showered," he captioned it.

Thank you for all the love you showered. pic.twitter.com/PAIpW4cgez — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2019

Neetu also took to her official Instagram account to share their photographs. She captioned them: "Some people just come to give you assurance and mental peace! Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Ambani, for all the support #love #grateful."

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher had also met Rishi in New York.

Vicky Kaushal, who was in New York, to ring in his birthday, also paid a visit.

Deepika Padukone, before heading to Cannes, made sure to drop in at Rishi Kapoor's house in New York.

The actor was fighting cancer, and his brother Randhir Kapoor assured that Rishi is now cancer-free and will soon return to India after a few procedures. The nature of Rishi Kapoor's illness was revealed a few days ago by his filmmaker-friend, Rahul Rawail.

Now, after a year-long treatment, Rishi Kapoor has opened up in detail about his battle with cancer and how his family stuck by him through this tough time. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

He also thanked his wife Neetu Kapoor for being patient with him. "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems."

Rishi Kapoor even revealed that he got closer to his son Ranbir Kapoor during this process.

