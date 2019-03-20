The bestest Kapoor brothers, Rishi-Randhir bond over food in New York

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently fighting an undisclosed illness in New York, is all happy in this new selfie shared by wife Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor and daughter Karisma have winged their way to the US to visit Rishi Kapoor who is seeking treatment in New York. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "The bestest brothers ever. Their conversation is only about food though (sic)."

As Chintu once famously said about the Kapoors' love for food: "At breakfast, we are already planning what we will eat for lunch. When we visit a restaurant, we are planning which place to visit next."

Ever since Rishi Kapoor took off for New York in September to seek treatment for an undisclosed illness, his siblings, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain have been by his side. The Kapoors have been living in a rented apartment in the Big Apple.

In September, when Rishi took off to the US, he announced on social media that he is taking a "short leave from work" to go to the US for medical treatment because of the "wear and tear" caused due to working in Bollywood for over four decades. He asked his fans and followers to not to worry or speculate. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Rishi wrote.

