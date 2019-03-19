Rishi Kapoor remembers Shashi Kapoor on birth anniversary

bollywood

"Happy Birthday Shashi Uncle," Rishi Kapoor wrote along with a photo in which he can be seen posing with Shashi, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

On the occasion of the 81st birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, his nephew and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor remembered the legendary actor. Rishi took to his Twitter handle to share throwback pictures of the late actor-filmmaker.

"Happy Birthday Shashi Uncle," he wrote along with a photo in which he can be seen posing with Shashi, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Shashi Uncle! pic.twitter.com/2ddFYW7CTv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 18, 2019

He also posted another throwback photo of the 'Deewar' actor when he was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2015. The photo features Shashi with his children--Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

"What a proud moment for the Shashi Kapoor family! Dada Sahab Phalke award for him. Third Phalke Award in the family! Happy Birthday uncle," Rishi wrote in another tweet.

What a proud moment for the Shashi Kapoor family ! Dada Sahab Phalke award for him. Third Phalke Award in the family! Happy Birthday uncle! pic.twitter.com/0et8LUVM4e — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 18, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, who has previously worked with Shashi in numerous films including 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Deewar, 'Namak Halal', 'Suhaag', among many others, also remembered him while also mourning the loss of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Shabana Azmi, who worked in 'Fakira' with Shashi, also took to Twitter to extend her warm wishes. She tweeted, "Shashiji. We miss you. Your warmth, your generosity, your humanity. Today would have been your 81st birthday."

Shashi was known for his grace, style and impeccable chivalry. The late star of Bollywood also belonged to the first family of Indian cinema, The Kapoor family.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor and younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with the 1961 film 'Dharmputra' after working as a child artist.

The iconic star acted in more than 150 films, including a dozen English language films. He was known for playing romantic roles and charmed the audience with his good looks and brilliant acting skills. His films like 'Deewar', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Trishul', 'Suhaag' and many more were appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Bollywood's ultimate 'charm house' Shashi Kapoor then went on to make a name for himself globally by associating with international cinema. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan -- the third highest civilian honour -- by the Indian government in 2011.

For his contribution to Indian cinema, the artiste was honoured thrice with National Awards. As a producer, he worked on films like 'Junoon', 'Vijeta' and '36 Chowringhee Lane'. He also made his directorial debut in 1991 with 'Ajooba'. Shashi passed away in 2017, at the age of 79, after battling liver cirrhosis.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates